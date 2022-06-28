Watch CBS News
Sources: John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism, will retire

NEW YORK -- The NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism is retiring.

NYPD sources tell CBS2 that John Miller announced Tuesday he'll step down in a few weeks.

Miller has served four New York City police commissioners.

He also spent years as a journalist working for local TV stations in our city, and at CBS News and ABC News, where he interviewed Osama bin Laden.

