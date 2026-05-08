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Joel Embiid to return to Philadelphia 76ers' lineup for Game 3 vs. New York Knicks

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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Joel Embiid is back. The Philadelphia 76ers' center will return to the lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. the New York Knicks Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. 

Embiid missed Wednesday night's Game 2 loss to the Knicks because of a sprained right ankle and right hip soreness. 

Embiid, who underwent an appendectomy on April 9, returns as the Sixers trail the Knicks 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Embiid last played in Game 1 against the Knicks on Monday night, when the team was blown out 137-98 at Madison Square Garden. He had 14 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes in the loss. 

Game 3 will be Embiid's first game back at Xfinity Mobile Arena since he told Sixers fans not to sell their tickets ahead of the second-round series against New York. When the Sixers and Knicks played each other in 2024, he said the then-Wells Fargo Center felt like "Madison Square Garden East."

Embiid missed the first three games against the Boston Celtics in the first-round series and returned in Game 4 as the Sixers pulled off a historic comeback to win the series in 7 games. 

Embiid has averaged 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in five playoff games. 

Tip-off for Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. in South Philly.

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