Joel Embiid to return to Philadelphia 76ers' lineup for Game 3 vs. New York Knicks

Joel Embiid is back. The Philadelphia 76ers' center will return to the lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. the New York Knicks Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Embiid missed Wednesday night's Game 2 loss to the Knicks because of a sprained right ankle and right hip soreness.

Embiid, who underwent an appendectomy on April 9, returns as the Sixers trail the Knicks 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid last played in Game 1 against the Knicks on Monday night, when the team was blown out 137-98 at Madison Square Garden. He had 14 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes in the loss.

Game 3 will be Embiid's first game back at Xfinity Mobile Arena since he told Sixers fans not to sell their tickets ahead of the second-round series against New York. When the Sixers and Knicks played each other in 2024, he said the then-Wells Fargo Center felt like "Madison Square Garden East."

Embiid missed the first three games against the Boston Celtics in the first-round series and returned in Game 4 as the Sixers pulled off a historic comeback to win the series in 7 games.

Embiid has averaged 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in five playoff games.

Tip-off for Game 3 is set for 7 p.m. in South Philly.