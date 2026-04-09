Joel Embiid to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, Sixers say

Joel Embiid will undergo surgery Thursday afternoon for appendicitis in Texas, the Philadelphia 76ers said.

Embiid was previously ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Houston Rockets because of an illness.

A couple of hours later, the team announced Embiid was diagnosed with appendicitis and required surgery.

The Sixers will provide further updates on Embiid's status when available, the team said.

Appendicitis happens when the appendix gets "clogged, infected and inflamed," according to the Cleveland Clinic. Surgery to remove the appendix is the standard treatment.

Embiid has played in 38 games this season, averaging 26.9 points and 3.9 assists.

This is a developing story and will be updated.