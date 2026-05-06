Joel Embiid to miss Philadelphia 76ers' Game 2 vs. Knicks in New York with ankle sprain

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid Wednesday night as they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

Embiid has a sprained right ankle and right hip soreness, according to the league injury report.

The Knicks trounced the Sixers in Game 1, winning 137-98.

Embiid missed the team's first three playoff games after having an appendectomy in early April. The star has dealt with numerous injuries and illnesses over the years, including meniscus issues, multiple orbital bone fractures, Bell's palsy and more.

He returned for Game 4 and eventually helped the team come from behind to defeat the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach Nick Nurse briefly stepped away from the team this week to attend his brother's funeral but is expected to be back for Wednesday's game.

Tyrese Maxey is also available for Wednesday's game, according to the injury report.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.