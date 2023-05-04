Watch CBS News
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor visit Bronx Children's Museum

NEW YORK -- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor visited the Bronx Children's Museum in the West Bronx on Wednesday.

They toured the facility and were treated to a performance by children from the community.

The museum features interactive exhibits where families can learn and play.

Before it opened last year, the Bronx was the only borough without a children's museum.

"Programs that are offered here at the Bronx Children's Museum are going to make a difference. They're transformative, they're a game-changer, and they're investing in our children, and when we're investing our children, we are simply investing in the future," Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

The museum is free, and as the summer approaches, it will be a safe space and provide the community with lots of activities.

