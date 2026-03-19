NYPD searching for 3 women who allegedly stole over $41,000 in jewelry from NYC stores

New York City Police are searching for three women who allegedly stole over $41,000 in jewelry from stores across New York City on Monday.

The robberies began at 2 p.m. at Catbird, a popular boutique, on Centre Street in Manhattan's SoHo, where two of the women "engaged the female employee in conversation to create a distraction," the NYPD said.

The third woman then allegedly removed around $31,000 of jewelry from an unlocked case before fleeing.

Four hours later, the three women allegedly used the same tactic at another Catbird jewelry store on North 7th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, stealing around $7,000 in jewelry from a display case on the store's countertop. The women then fled east on North 7th Street, according to police.

The NYPD is looking for the public's help in identifying two of the women. New York Police Department

Police said that, less than an hour later, the three women robbed a Gorjana store one block over on North 6th Street. The women distracted an employee while one of them stole around $3,500 in jewelry from an unlocked case, according to police.

Gorjana is a nationwide chain originating from California.

The women fled the final robbery in "an unknown direction," police said.

No one was hurt during the three robberies.

Officers are looking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects. They described them as "females with a light complexion."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.