New York Jets interview Mike Vrabel for head coach

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets interviewed Mike Vrabel, the former Tennessee Titans coach, on Friday for their head coaching vacancy.

Vrabel is the second known coaching candidate to meet with the Jets, who announced they completed their interview with him. New York also spoke to former Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Thursday.

Vrabel is expected to be a highly sought head coaching candidate around the NFL, and the Jets got to sit down with him early in the process. The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears also fired their coaches during the season and will likely be among the teams joining the Jets in searching for replacements.

Vrabel, 49, was in a consultant role with the Cleveland Browns this season, but his contract expired this week — allowing him to interview with other teams.

Vravel, an All-Pro linebacker who helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl titles, was 56-48 in six seasons as coach of the Titans, including 2-3 in the postseason. Tennessee fired him after a 6-11 finish last season.

Vrabel's background

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches play during their NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne / AP

Vrabel played 14 seasons in the NFL that included stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots — where he was part of three Super Bowl championship teams under Bill Belichick — and Kansas City Chiefs. He had 57 career sacks with 11 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles and was selected as an All-Pro during the 2007 season.

After his playing career, he served as an assistant at Ohio State, his alma mater, for three seasons before joining Bill O'Brien's staff with the Houston Texans in 2014. Vrabel was the linebackers coach for three seasons before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the Titans' coach the following season.

Vrabel led the Titans to the 2019 AFC championship game, where Tennessee lost to Kansas City. It was the first of three consecutive playoff appearances for the Titans under Vrabel, who was selected as the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2021. But Tennessee missed the postseason the next two years, going 13-21 during that span, and Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season.

Ron Rivera's background

Rivera went 26-40-1 during a four-year stint with the Commanders, leading Washington to the playoffs during his first season with the team in 2020. He was fired last January after a 4-13 season.

Rivera, who turns 63 next Tuesday, is the only coach in NFL history to have led teams with losing records to the playoffs more than once, having done so with Carolina (7-8-1) in 2014 and Washington (7-9) in 2020.

He led the Panthers to the postseason four times during his tenure in Carolina from 2011 to 2019, including a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season when the team went 15-1 in the regular season and eventually lost to the Denver Broncos in the title game.

Nicknamed "Riverboat Ron" for his aggressive decisions on the field, Rivera has a career record of 105-108-2, including 3-5 in the playoffs.

Rivera, who served as an assistant for the Chargers and Bears before becoming a head coach, played nine seasons in the NFL as a linebacker for Chicago. He was part of the Bears team that won the Super Bowl during the 1985 season behind its exceptional "46" defense under coach Mike Ditka and coordinator Buddy Ryan.

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich expects to interview with Jets

New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus / AP

The Jets fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 when the team was 2-3 and replaced him on an interim basis with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who is 2-9 heading into New York's season finale Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Ulbrich said Friday he expects to be given an opportunity next week to interview for the head coach job.

"I, for sure, look forward to that," he said. "But at the same time, I'm in my feet right now. I've got to finish the season right and these players deserve everything I have."

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood, voted the Jets' MVP by his teammates, said Ulbrich "most definitely" should get a shot at the full-time job.

"I feel like Brick was put in a compromising position," Sherwood said. "You know, it happened midway through the season. I feel like things would look different if he had it from the start. Again, there's no excuses, obviously.

"I just feel like as players, we've got to go out there and play better for him. I feel like he did everything he needed to do when he was put in the limelight."

Jets interviewing general manager candidates

General manager Joe Douglas was fired six weeks after Saleh, and the Jets have also begun their search for his replacement. New York has interviewed Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, former Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the GM job.

Riddick is the most recent GM candidate to meet with the Jets, having sat down with the team Thursday. The 55-year-old former NFL safety joined ESPN in 2013 and serves as an NFL and college football analyst on the network and ABC. He interviewed with Detroit and Houston for their GM openings in 2020.

Jets owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team, a football media, analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, to assist them in their two searches. Tannenbaum and former Dolphins and Vikings GM Rick Spielman are helping identify and vet GM and coach candidates and coordinate interviews.