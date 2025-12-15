New York Jets fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks one day after getting thumped 48-20 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Aaron Glenn announced.

Glenn said during his Monday morning news conference that defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Harris will take over Wilks' coaching duties.

"I will be helping [Harris] as he progresses through the week as our coordinator, and everybody else will stay the same," Glenn told reporters. "This decision that I made late last night, and I talked to [Wilks] this morning, and I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time. I've said this all along, that I'm evaluating players, I'm evaluating coaches, I'm evaluating myself, and I just felt like this was the best decision for right now."

Glenn hired Wilks, whose coaching career started in 1995, in February in one of his first moves as head coach of the Jets.

The Jets fell to 3-11 on the season following the loss in Jacksonville. Through Week 15, they are one of five teams allowing at least 28 points per game, along the with the Giants, Titans, Cowboys and Bengals.

It has been a disastrous season for both New York teams.

The Giants fell to 2-12 after losing to the Washington Commanders 29-21 on Sunday. The team fired Brian Daboll as head coach and Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator earlier in the season.