Jets cut wide receiver Xavier Gipson after costly fumble in opener

The New York Jets are cutting wide receiver Xavier Gipson after his costly fumble on a kickoff return in their season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Wednesday.

"I want it to be known that decisions that are made are not rash decisions and never based off one incident," Glenn said. "Xavier is a really good player, and he's going to play in this league. But I felt it was time for us to move on in another direction."

Gipson was returning a kickoff in place of the injured Kene Nwangwu on Sunday when he made the momentum-changing mistake in New York's 34-32 loss.

New York Jets' Xavier Gipson, right, drops a kickoff return after Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell, left, slapped it out of his hands during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger / AP

After the Steelers scored to make it a two-point game early in the fourth quarter, Gipson fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, Pittsburgh recovered and the Steelers took the lead two plays later on Aaron Rodgers' second TD throw in a 50-second span.

Gipson, in his third season with the Jets, continued to return kicks after the gaffe, which was the first turnover of the game. But afterward, Glenn bemoaned the team's turnovers and declared: "You will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games, if you're going to cause issues like that."

Who could replace Gipson in Jets' offense?

Nwangwu injured a hamstring early in the game, so Gipson — who was New York's primary punt returner — stepped in on the kickoff return unit. Glenn said Monday that Nwangwu's injury was still being evaluated.

If Nwangwu is forced to miss time, the Jets could turn to Isaiah Davis, rookie Arian Smith or practice squad members Jamaal Pritchett and Keilan Robinson, who was signed Tuesday, to return kickoffs. Pritchett also could be an option to replace Gipson as the primary punt returner.

Gipson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin. He won a roster spot in training camp that summer and returned a punt 65 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime to beat the Buffalo Bills in the season opener that year — the game during which Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut for New York.

The 24-year-old Gipson had 27 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown with the Jets, along with 73 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries. He averaged 8.9 yards on punt returns and 26 yards on kickoffs.