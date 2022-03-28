Watch Live: JetBlue to announce thousands more jobs in NYC

NEW YORK -- JetBlue is set to announce it's bringing thousands of jobs to New York City.

It comes as part of a new workforce partnership with the mayor's office.

The airline says it's adding 5,000 jobs in all sections of its operation in the city.

Mayor Eric Adams and the CEO of JetBlue, along with other elected officials, are set to announce the partnership this morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Watch streaming live at 9 a.m. on CBS News New York.