Victim killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run identified as Jesus Perez

NEW YORK -- Police have identified the man killed Friday in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn that witnesses described as intentional.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Jesus Perez, of Brooklyn.

It happened at the intersection of Keap Street and South Fifth Street in Williamsburg just before 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Surveillance video shows two people interacting with the driver of an SUV. The driver then backs up before plowing right into the victim.

Police say the driver took off but later ditched the car and ran away on foot.

No arrests have been made.