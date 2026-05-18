Jersey Shore visitors are feeling the heat, but not just at the beach. The trip is getting more expensive.

Memorial Day weekend is a week away, even though we're getting an early taste of hot summer weather, but the thermometer isn't the only thing going up at the Jersey Shore.

Research conducted by one of New Jersey's largest credit unions found a trip down the Jersey Shore is going to cost 11% more this year on average.

Jersey Shore prices on the rise

Federal Affinity Credit Union, which does research annually on beach trips, says the cost of everything that makes up the quintessential Jersey Shore experience is increasing this summer. That includes parking and gas, which are both up more than 50%.

"Something that people don't really consider is using public transit. We actually do have a train line in New Jersey that goes right down the shore and hits up iconic places like Red Bank and Asbury Park, Point Pleasant," said Grant Gallagher, with Affinity Federal Credit Union.

"I go to Costco to get gas, so it's a little bit cheaper, but it was still, easily like $60 to fill up a tank. But I remember back in October it was like in the 20s maybe. It's crazy," said Briana Escobar, of Philadelphia.

The biggest increases & how to save

According to Gallagher, the credit union's research found the price of beach tags, drinks and food are rising too. A slice of pizza costs 28% more this summer, but the most significant increase, he says, are summer rentals - up by almost 53%.

"If you can plan a shorter stay, if you can plan a few day trips instead of having to rent. Or, if you really do want to rent, if you plan to stay a little further off from the shoreline, costs typically do go down a little bit. So that can save you some ," Gallagher said.

Another way to save with the high cost of rentals is perhaps taking more day trips, not just to the Jersey Shore, but also to river and lake communities, Gallagher said.

"I try to live in moderation"

Hank Hung, of Hoboken, said he saves by packing the essentials, including water.

"I got a little cooler, couple bags with blankets and towels, and a couple of heavy-duty chairs and umbrella," Hung said.

"Even though everything's expensive, I try to live in moderation," said Mayah Henriques, of Bucks County.

So, now's the time to start budgeting your summer beach trip.