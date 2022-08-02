Lifeguard shortage at the Jersey Shore expected to worsen as students return to school

Lifeguard shortage expected to worsen as students return to school

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- We're halfway through summer, and the lifeguard shortage is expected to worsen as college students head back to campus.

Some beaches on the Jersey Shore have been forced to close due to the shortage.

"We've had great difficulty recruiting enough lifeguards," said Michael T. Mangum, director of Ocean County Parks.

Mangum says the problem started about a decade ago but recently got worse. For three years now, only the geese get to enjoy the refreshing waters of Lakewood.

Tuesday, A. Paul King in Manahawkin closed, too, and again, the shortage is to blame.

"Have you guys looked into why it's so challenging to recruit people? Do we have any idea why?" CBS2's Vanessa Murdock asked.

"My gut instinct is a lot of the kids just don't want to get the certification," Mangum said.

To reopen the Lakewood beach safely and get behinds back in beach chairs, they're upping the ante, offering reimbursements for certifications and $17.50 per hour.

"It went up $4.50 compared to last summer," said recreation program specialist Brianna Blank.

Asbury Park struggles to fill the stands, too, and soon it will be even more difficult. Twenty-five percent of staff will likely leave before Labor Day and head back to campus. That's when less obvious candidates for the job step up to fill in down shore.

Gerald Clark, owner of Clark Law Firm, was a lifeguard in the late '80s, and he's been back on the job for four summers, working surfside two to three days a week now.

"The end of August and August time period when kids start going back to school, I'll do a little more," Clark said.

Clark says for professionals like himself, guarding offers a change of pace.

"Lifeguarding at the beach is a complete stress release," he said.

There are no phones allowed, and it's a great way to stay in shape.

Most importantly, Clark says, "It's really a public service to be out there looking out for people and really making, saving people's lives."

He's made 12 saves this time around – a perk of the job more valuable than any hourly wage.

But still not enough of a draw to fix the lifeguard shortage problem.