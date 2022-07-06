Watch CBS News
NYC reaches deal with lifeguard union, ups pay to nearly $20 per hour

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There is new information on the New York City lifeguard shortage.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday the city has reached a deal with the lifeguard union, giving lifeguards a pay increase.

Just for this summer, lifeguards will earn $19.46 per hour.

"Every New Yorker deserves to safely enjoy our city's public pools and beaches this summer and my team has taken extraordinary measures to make that happen. Today we reached a deal with the lifeguard union to address the immediate needs of our pools," Adams said.

READ MOREMayor Adams: First responders can work part-time as lifeguards

Those who work every week through the end of the summer will receive a retention bonus in September.

Also, a training program is being developed. Those lifeguards will only be used at the city's 17 mini pools, so they all can open for the summer.

July 6, 2022

