Jersey City teen wins $5,000 through literacy program's writing contest

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Earlier this month, CBS New York brought you the story of a teen literacy program that works with high school students in Jersey City.

The program has been around for 20 years and holds a writing contest at the end of every school year. Graduating seniors get their articles published in the teen magazine.

This year, they were asked to write about who they were at the start of the pandemic versus who they are now.

The winners were revealed last week. First place was Janasia Wood, of Snyder High School. She won $5,000.

Second place was Marissa Wilcher, and third was Malonnie Barrett.

Hot 97's DJ Wallah was on hand for the ceremony, and morning host Ebro donated half the money that was handed out.