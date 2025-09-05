Watch CBS News
Local News

Gunman opens fire on Jersey City police officers in marked cars, officials say

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin,
Christine Sloan
Christine Sloan
Christine Sloan
Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS News New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS News New York from 2004 to 2016.
Read Full Bio
Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

Police officers in Jersey City, New Jersey, came under fire Friday when a gunman started shooting at their cars, officials said.

The chaotic scene unfolded on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Clinton Avenue when the male gunman started shooting at four officers in two marked cars at around 1:20 p.m.

The suspect was hospitalized after one of the officers got out of their car and "engaged the gunman," police said. 

None of the officers were struck, but they were taken to the hospital for observation, police said. The suspect's condition was not immediately known, police said.

No civilians were hurt, according to officials. 

The Hudson County executive's office said JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions form Clendenny Avenue to Communipaw Avenue until further notice. 

This is a developing story. Please check for updates. 

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue