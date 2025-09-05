Gunman opens fire on Jersey City police officers in marked cars, officials say

Police officers in Jersey City, New Jersey, came under fire Friday when a gunman started shooting at their cars, officials said.

The chaotic scene unfolded on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Clinton Avenue when the male gunman started shooting at four officers in two marked cars at around 1:20 p.m.

The suspect was hospitalized after one of the officers got out of their car and "engaged the gunman," police said.

None of the officers were struck, but they were taken to the hospital for observation, police said. The suspect's condition was not immediately known, police said.

No civilians were hurt, according to officials.

The Hudson County executive's office said JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions form Clendenny Avenue to Communipaw Avenue until further notice.

