Over a dozen people displaced after Jersey City fire damages 3 buildings

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A raging fire in Jersey City forced more than a dozen people from their homes Wednesday.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Olean Avenue.

Officials say the multi-alarm fire started in one home and spread to two neighboring buildings.

Everyone managed to get out safely.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are now working to help the 17 residents who were displaced.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 7:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

