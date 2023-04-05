Over a dozen people displaced after Jersey City fire damages 3 buildings
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A raging fire in Jersey City forced more than a dozen people from their homes Wednesday.
It happened just after 10 a.m. on Olean Avenue.
Officials say the multi-alarm fire started in one home and spread to two neighboring buildings.
Everyone managed to get out safely.
The city's Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are now working to help the 17 residents who were displaced.
