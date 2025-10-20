Jersey City, N.J. residents want their next mayor to address these pressing issues

With longtime Mayor Steven Fulop opting not to run for another term, residents in Jersey City, New Jersey, now has seven candidates to choose from to replace him.

Voters have many concerns as they try to figure out who is best to run the state's second-biggest city.

The field is crowded, with a recent poll showing former Gov. Jim McGreevey, Councilman James Solomon, and Hudson County Commissioner Bill O'Dea in a three-way tie for the lead. The other candidates include Mussab Ali, a former president of the Board of Education, and Jersey City Council President Joyce Watterman.

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey is running for Jersey City mayor. CBS News New York

McGreevey is the most recognizable. He famously resigned as governor in 2004 after admitting to an affair with a man he had named to lead the state's Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

In order to win, a candidate has to get 50% of the vote. If that doesn't happen, a run-off election between the top contenders will be held on Dec. 2.

The issues important to Jersey City residents

Over the past decade, there has been a building boom in Jersey City, but many voters say the city has become unaffordable.

"The rent is just out of control. Every year it goes up for no reason, and you have a lot of people living in Jersey City for years and they have to move because they can't afford it anymore," resident Lauren Levatino said.

The problem also weighs heavily on Hugo Balanta, who also told CBS News New York in Spanish there's not enough adequate public transportation in some areas.

For Louis Collazzo, one of the top issues is homelessness.

"We have to work with the mentally ill. Any mayor candidate that becomes mayor, one of the top five issues has to do is with mental illness," Collazzo said.

Sean Hoskins said he wants ICE agents out of The Heights, his neighborhood.

"I live in an area where there is a lot of south and central diaspora, and I have seen ICE in my neighborhood. I have seen U.S. Marshals. That's probably one of the annoying things right now," Hoskins said.

As far as Charles Higgins is concerned, road congestion and crime are top of mind.

"It has been up and down. Hopefully, the new mayor elected will do the right thing," Higgins said.