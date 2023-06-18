The Point: Jim McGreevey eyes political comeback in Jersey City after resigning as New Jersey's governor in 2004

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey now runs the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, a nonprofit agency that gives people coming out of prison a second chance.

McGreevey is eyeing his own second chance - a political comeback in the Jersey City mayor's race.

Talking Points

Could McGreevey reenter the political arena after resigning as New Jersey's governor in 2004?

Watch McGreevey's conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below.

Related Story: Former New Jersey governor Jim McGreevey considering running for mayor of Jersey City

Point of View

David Wildstein, a political blogger and editor of the "New Jersey Globe," discusses McGreevey's chances of becoming mayor and former Gov. Chris Christie's chances of winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Watch Wildstein's conversation with Kramer here or in the player below.

Your Point

We asked New Yorkers to weigh in on something of an existential question. Would you rather have more time or more money?

Exclamation Point

McGreevey assess how the world has changed since 2004, when he resigned after coming out as gay, in a conversation only on CBS News New York.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.