Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Jim McGreevey eyes political comeback in Jersey City after resigning as New Jersey's governor in 2004

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey eyes political comeback
Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey eyes political comeback 11:04

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey now runs the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, a nonprofit agency that gives people coming out of prison a second chance.

McGreevey is eyeing his own second chance - a political comeback in the Jersey City mayor's race

Talking Points

Could McGreevey reenter the political arena after resigning as New Jersey's governor in 2004?

Watch McGreevey's conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below. 

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey eyes political comeback 11:04

Point of View

David Wildstein, a political blogger and editor of the "New Jersey Globe," discusses McGreevey's chances of becoming mayor and former Gov. Chris Christie's chances of winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. 

Watch Wildstein's conversation with Kramer here or in the player below. 

Can Chris Christie win the Republican presidential nomination? 07:56

Your Point

We asked New Yorkers to weigh in on something of an existential question. Would you rather have more time or more money?

Would New Yorkers rather have more time or money? 02:43

Exclamation Point

McGreevey assess how the world has changed since 2004, when he resigned after coming out as gay, in a conversation only on CBS News New York.

Jim McGreevey reflects on resigning as New Jersey's governor 08:19

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.