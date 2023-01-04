Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announces he will not run for re-election in 2025
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City voters have elected Steven Fulop mayor three times, but they won't get a chance to do it again.
Fulop tweeted out a YouTube video Tuesday in which he thanked the city for its support but said he will not be running for re-election in 2025.
The Democrat didn't provide any hints about his political future, but he said there is no better community.
There's speculation Fulop may be eying a run for New Jersey governor.
