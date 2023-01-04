Watch CBS News
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announces he will not run for re-election in 2025

By CBS New York Team

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop won't run for 4th term in 2025
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop won't run for 4th term in 2025 00:24

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City voters have elected Steven Fulop mayor three times, but they won't get a chance to do it again.

Fulop tweeted out a YouTube video Tuesday in which he thanked the city for its support but said he will not be running for re-election in 2025.

A Message From Steven Fulop by Steve Fulop on YouTube

The Democrat didn't provide any hints about his political future, but he said there is no better community.

There's speculation Fulop may be eying a run for New Jersey governor.

CBS New York Team
