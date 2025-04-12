Jersey City Marathon 2025 road closures, course map and results for Sunday's race

Runners are lacing up for the 2025 Jersey City Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday, which means there are road closures throughout the city.

The 2025 route, which is a 2026 Boston Marathon qualifying event, takes runners through the New Jersey city's diverse and culturally-rich neighborhoods.

Here's what to know as the third annual race gets underway, including street closures, a map of the route and where to find the results.

When does the Jersey City Marathon start and end?

The marathon starts at 7 a.m. in the Newport neighborhood on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Runners should be onsite by 6 a.m., but those who purchased the option to pick up a bib on the day of the race should arrive closer to 5 a.m. to avoid the crowds. Bag check opens at 5:30 a.m. and closes promptly at 7 a.m., according to the race organizers.

Runners must be on a 15 minute/mile pace or faster in order to finish, organizers say. The Half Marathon finish line closes at 10:30 a.m., while the full Marathon finish line closes at 1:35 p.m.

Map shows 2025 marathon route

The starting line for the full and half marathon is in the Newport Center, at the corner of Washington Boulevard and North Garage Driveway, across from the Newport PATH station. Both races finish at the Newport Green area, but runners in the full marathon complete a second loop before ending at the green.

This is along the part of the Hudson River where a helicopter carrying six people crashed into the water on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if the crash and NTSB investigation would impact the race.

Here's a map of the course:

The 2025 Jersey City Marathon course for April 13, 2025.

The marathon is a USA Track & Field sanctioned event with a certified course. In fact, the course is one of the fastest and flattest in the U.S., organizers say.

For spectators, the best places to watch are near the start and finish lines, and on Grand Street, organizers say.

Click here to view an interactive course map.

Click here for the turn-by-turn directions runners will follow.

Marathon road closures

Parking restrictions for the race started Friday and last through approximately 3 p.m. Sunday. There is no parking on any of the streets that are closed for the race during this time.

Here's the full list of street closures starting at 6 a.m. Sunday:

Washington Blvd./St. from Park Lane North to Sussex Street (closes at 4 a.m.)

18th St. from Park Lane North to Jersey Avenue

Grove St. from 18th St. to 15th. St. and 12th St. to Sussex St.

16th St. from Jersey Ave. to Marin Blvd.

Marin Blvd. from 18th St. to 15th St. and 12th St. to Wayne St.

Newport Pkwy. from Jersey Ave. to North Blvd.

Christopher Columbus Dr. from Hudson St. to Brunswick St.

10th St. from Marin Blvd. to Erie St. and Jersey Ave. to Brunswick St.

Grove St./Manilla St. from 12th St. to Sussex St.

Grand St. from Hudson St. to Communipaw Ave.

Pacific Ave. from Grand St. to Caven Point Ave.

Johnston Ave. from Halladay St. to Jersey Ave.

Morris Pesin Dr. from Freedom Way to Caven Point Road

Caven Point Road from Morris Pesin Dr. to Linden Ave. East

Linden Ave East from Caven Point Road to Princeton Ave.

Princeton Ave. from Danforth Ave. East to Gates Ave.

Neptune Ave from Princeton Ave. to Ocean Ave.

Garfield Ave. from Gates Ave. to Grant St.

Coles St. from Wayne St. to 14th St.

13th St. from Coles St. to Monmouth St.

Monmouth St. from 13th St to Grand St.

Brunswick St. from Pavonia Ave to 13th St.

9th St. from Monmouth St. to Brunswick St.

Burma Road from Morris Pesin Dr. to Thomas McGovern Dr.

Phillip St. from Thomas McGovern Dr. to Aubrey Zapp Dr.

Jersey Ave. from Aubrey Zapp Dr. to Bright St.

Greene St. from Sussex St. to 2nd St.

Click here for details for Jersey City residents.

Jersey City Marathon tracker and results

Results for the Jersey City Marathon and Half Marathon will be posted here on Sunday.

Users can download the Race Joy app to track individual runners. You can also sign up for text or email alerts on specific runners here.