New York Rep. Jerry Nadler says DHS agent handcuffed his staff member at congressional office

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler says a member of his staff was handcuffed by a Department of Homeland Security agent at his congressional office Wednesday.

The incident was caught on video.

According to a DHS spokesperson, Federal Protective Service officers were responding to reports that protesters were inside Nadler's district office in Manhattan.

"Upon arrival, officers were granted entry and encountered four individuals. Officers identified themselves and explained their intent to conduct a security check, however, one individual became verbally confrontational and physically blocked access to the office. The officers then detained the individual in the hallway for the purpose of completing the security check. All were released without further incident," DHS said in a statement.

In a statement released Saturday, Nadler said the DHS agents "forcefully" entered his office and handcuffed a member of his staff.

"The decision to enter a Congressional office and detain a staff member demonstrates a deeply troubling disregard for proper legal boundaries. If this can happen in a Member of Congress's office, it can happen to anyone–and it is happening," Nadler said, in part.

In the statement, Nadler accuses President Trump and the DHS of "sowing chaos in our communities, using intimidation tactics against both citizens and non-citizens in a reckless and dangerous manner," and calls on both the president and the agency to stop using what he calls "dangerous tactics."

Nadler said no arrests were made and "the situation was quickly deescalated."