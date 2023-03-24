Jericho High School quarterback Brandt Morgan finishes chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Last year, we introduced you to a high school quarterback who still played while fighting cancer.

He's now completed his final treatment and earned the traditional right to ring the bell.

"Every single time I've gotten treatment, I've literally walked past that bell every single time for the last two and a half years, since the first day," Brandt Morgan said.

For Brandt, that first day seems like a lifetime ago. Even while undergoing chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Brandt worked on returning to football.

He then became the starting quarterback at Jericho High School between hospital visits. His ultimate goal was to complete his final treatment, stand in front of the bell and ring it.

"It was the most emotional. I could say, I think I fought my way to deserve to ring that bell a little bit. But it was everything I could've imagined," Brandt said.

Waiting for him outside were friends and family eager to embrace and rejoice.

"My son kicked the... out of cancer. He is a rock star warrior," Brandt's mother, Abby Morgan, said.

"We just rang the bell. It's like the best sound that you can hear, and you know what went into it and how many years of hard work for Brandt and his family," Dr. Rachel Kessel said.

Just hours later, he was whisked away to a grand finale celebration for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Brandt was an honoree.

"I could either sit back and feel sorry for myself each day or get up each morning and do something about it. And that's what I did," Brandt said. "My story should show everyone in this room that when you set your mind to something, it is possible and there's always light at the end of the tunnel."

It wrapped up a day to celebrate the ringing of a bell, a sound that sets the tone for his future.

Brandt read, "Ringing out. Ring this bell, three times well. It's told to clearly say my treatment's done. This course is run. Now I'm on my way."

"The last line especially, 'And I'm on my way.' I'm 17 years old. I've got my whole life to do so many great things," Brandt said. "I'm on my way to a very bright future."

Because now this patient has transitioned to survivor.