Jeffrey Springs takes no-hitter into seventh, combines on 1-hitter as A's beat Yankees 1-0

Jeffrey Springs took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter, and the Athletics beat the New York Yankees 1-0 Thursday afternoon to clinch their first series at Yankee Stadium since 2016.

Springs (2-0) lost his no-hitter on his 84th pitch when Ben Rice hit a single to right field following a walk to Giancarlo Stanton. Springs kept the Yankees scoreless by retiring Austin Wells and Randal Grichuk.

Springs allowed only Rice's hit in seven innings. The left-hander struck out six, walked two and permitted four base runners.

The Yankees have only two hits in their last 17 innings and have not scored since getting two runs in the first inning of Wednesday's 3-2 loss off Luis Severino.

After Springs exited Thursday, Justin Sterner retired Aaron Judge on a groundout with a runner on first to end the eighth. Hogan Harris pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth career save and first this season.

The A's allowed one hit for the first time since April 15, 2024, at Texas. The Yankees were held to one hit for the first since Aug. 15, 2023, at Atlanta.

The game was scoreless until Max Muncy scored on a single by Tyler Soderstrom off Ryan Weathers after opening the seventh with a triple off the center field fence.

New York had three at-bats with a runner in scoring position.

Weathers allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out seven, walked none and threw a career-high 101 pitches.

It was the 12th start to open the season that a New York starter allowed three runs or fewer.

The Athletics lost Brent Rooker to back pain after he was injured on a swing in the first inning.

Up Next

Athletics: Open a three-game series at Citi Field against the Mets on Friday. The A's did not name a starter and will face New York RHP Clay Holmes (2-0, 1.42 ERA).

Yankees: Luis Gil makes his season debut Friday against Tampa Bay LHP Steven Matz (2-0, 4.09) in the opener of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.