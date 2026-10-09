Attorney for Jane Doe in Cornell case says he, his client are receiving threats against their families

The attorney for the woman accusing multiple Chi Phi fraternity members of assault at Cornell University in 2024 says both he and his client are now receiving threats against their families.

Jane Doe, the woman at the center of the alleged gang rape case, is facing increasing harassment, her attorney, Thomas Giuffra, says.

According to Giuffra, someone falsely reported a shooting at her family's home.

CBS News New York obtained the police report documenting the apparent swatting incident. The police report says the caller claimed a "male has shot his mother in the head" and reported someone else was about to be killed. Police rushed to the home, drawing their weapons, before discovering everyone was safe.

"Had somebody not had their hands up, had somebody just reacted ... somebody could have ended up dead," Giuffra said. "And that's where it got really scary, scary, scary."

Giuffra said after the swatting incident, Doe received a threating text message.

"I showed this to my wife later on that day ... and this number had called her," he said.

He said he has since received threats to harm his own family, as well.

"I've been on this planet a long time. Nobody's threatened me before," he said. "First time in my life, I spent a night with somebody with a gun sitting out in front of my house, and that was disconcerting, I have to say."

Giuffra also shared video of a phone call he says his client received and recorded Tuesday.

"I can hear you, I can hear your breathing, and instead of speaking up, you're just sitting there quiet," the caller says.

Giuffra says Jane Doe is in "a bunker mentality."

"Her mother sent me photographs of her taping paper on the windows of her house so people looking in can't see who's in there and who's moving in," he said.

Initially, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten declined to bring charges, but he later reopened the investigation. He told CBS News New York he hadn't seen a transcript showing Doe told police she was 100% confident she'd been raped.

This week, Gillio Lopes, one of the men accused in the case, filed a petition asking New York Attorney General Letitia James to be removed as special prosecutor. He argues, through his attorney, she showed bias through a recent social media post.

"Gillio feels that there is significant evidence that his interaction with Jane Doe was absolutely consensual," said Lopes' attorney, Andrew Miltenberg.

Giuffra said he's open to see what James' investigation reveals.

"She's not chasing down evidence. She's bringing in investigators from probably New York County and Kings County, which are the two top district attorney offices in the state who are equipped to deal with these kind of complicated crimes," he said.

Friday, a judge ordered Gov. Kathy Hochul and James to come to court on Oct. 29 to answer Lopes' lawsuit.

Giuffra says six men accused in the lawsuit have been served. His team is still trying to locate the seventh.

"Our goals have shifted from trying to make her whole and look out for Jane Doe and to compensate her for her losses, to what can we do to make Cornell a safer place so there's no more Jane Does?" he said.

Doe's attorney says she's watching what's happening at Cornell and that she's drawing strength from all the students who have rallied around her.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the accused men CBS News New York has reached deny the allegations. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with this.