Cornell fraternity rape case will be reopened after woman said she was raped for hours by multiple students

The investigation into an alleged rape at Cornell University in 2024 will be reopened, authorities said Monday.

The move comes after a lawsuit was filed earlier this month by a woman who claimed she was drugged and raped by multiple people at a fraternity house over the course of hours.

"I have been asked by the community to revisit the decision whether to pursue criminal charges against the seven fraternity members. I have already begun that process, starting with our conversation with Jane Doe and her attorneys. Once we determine the appropriate charges, the case will be prosecuted in the most objective and impartial means available – by testimony to the Tompkins County Grand Jury," Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said in a written statement.

"The Grand Jury will be able to consider the testimony of Jane Doe as well as any new evidence raised by the allegations of the civil complaint. Upon a vote by the Grand Jury to indict any or all of the individuals involved, this office will prosecute the charges zealously and to the fullest extent of the law," the statement continued.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.