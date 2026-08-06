Husband of former Mount Vernon deputy commissioner in custody after alleged role in Bronx shooting

James Lackard, the husband of a former Mount Vernon police official who has been accused of attempted murder, was arraigned Thursday morning.

Bail was set at $150,000.

James Lackard, his wife Jennifer Lackard, and their son Chase Lackard all face attempted murder, assault, weapons possession, conspiracy and reckless endangerment charges for a shooting that took place outside a Bronx courthouse in June.

Chase Lackard, 20, is accused of firing the shots, which fortunately did not hit anyone. James and Jennifer Lackard are accused of helping him plan a hit, and driving him to the Grand Concourse to carry it out.

Jennifer Lackard previously served as the deputy commissioner for wellness in the community affairs division of the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Her arrest on attempted murder charges made headlines and raised questions about the vetting process prior to her hiring in 2020. She posted $75,000 bail Thursday morning. Her son Chase is being held without bail.

Investigators say texts show the mother and son coordinating the shooting.

Chase and Jennifer Lackard are due back in court in late September.