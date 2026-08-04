Former Mount Vernon official faces attempted murder charges in connection with Bronx shooting

A former Mount Vernon police official faces attempted murder charges following a shooting in the Bronx.

Jennifer Lackard, 49, served as deputy commissioner of wellness in the community affairs division of the Mount Vernon Police Department.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a shots fired call outside a courthouse on East 162nd Street and Grant Avenue in the Bronx just before midnight on June 29. Police said a gunman opened fire at a crowd of people, and took off in a vehicle that headed northbound on East 163rd Street. Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Early Tuesday morning, police arrested Lackard and her 20-year-old son, Chase.

Both were charged with attempted murder, three counts of attempted assault, six counts of weapons possession, as well as one count each of conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

Mount Vernon Police said Tuesday Lackard has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.

Mount Vernon Police said the charges "are unrelated to her duties with the Mount Vernon Police Department and do not stem from any conduct associated with the Department or the performance of her official responsibilities," adding that it "remains fully committed to its nationally recognized Wellness Unit."