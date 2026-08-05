Arrest of former Mount Vernon police official raises questions about department's vetting process

The day after the shocking arrests of a former Mount Vernon public safety official and her son, questions are growing within the law enforcement community about how one of the police department's top leaders was vetted.

Jennifer Lackard, 49, served as deputy commissioner of wellness in the Mount Vernon Police Department's Community Affairs Division. She was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, weapons possession, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

Her 20-year-old son, Chase Lackard, is facing the same charges. Both pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Jennifer Lackard and Chase Lackard were part of a coordinated shooting outside Bronx Criminal Court in June. Jennifer Lackard's husband, James Lackard, was also allegedly involved. He is not in NYPD custody at this time.

Police sources tell CBS News New York they're now in contact with James Lackard and are negotiating his surrender.

Chase Lackard's prior contacts with police

The NYPD says Chase Lackard has had multiple prior contacts with police. In January 2023, they say he was shot in the chest in the Bronx. In August 2024, they say he was arrested with a loaded handgun in Manhattan.

In November 2024, police say Chase Lackard pointed a gun at officers in the Bronx, who opened fire and struck him in the leg. He was arrested on gun and menacing charges.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said Chase Lackard is a member of a gang, according to their investigation.

A 2012 federal indictment shows James Lackard had previously served 52 months on a drug conviction before later pleading guilty in another federal drug case.

James and Jennifer Lackard also operated a nonproft was later shut down. Jennifer Lackard was not accused of wrongdoing at that time.

The NYPD says Jennifer Lackard has no criminal history in the city.

"Was this vetting process something that was successful?"

The Mount Vernon Police Department said she was terminated Tuesday after her arrest.

Former NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher was once vetted to be Mount Vernon Police Commissioner.

"It begs the question as to, was this vetting process something that was successful?" he said.

Porcher says officers have a duty to discourage criminal behavior, even within their own families.

"The absolute last thing is to act in concert when you have a family member that's looking to commit a felony," he said.

The legal history of this family should've raised flags, and it's a question of judgment, another former law enforcement official told CBS News New York.

Mount Vernon's response

In a statement, a Mount Vernon spokesperson said Jennifer Lackard went through a vigorous background investigation and she met the qualifications, and that her husbands criminal history was disclosed, but that did not disqualify her.

Here's more of the statement:

"Jennifer Lackard was hired in July 2020 as Second Deputy Commissioner of Special Initiatives. The position was created during a pivotal period of 21st Century Policing, criminal justice reform, and nationwide calls for police reform. Although this was not a sworn law enforcement position, it was a civilian leadership role established to help strengthen trust between the Police Department and the community while supporting procedural justice and officer wellness.

"Ms. Lackard brought nearly 15 years of professional experience in human services; including mental health, substance abuse treatment, DWI intervention, reentry services, community and coalition building, and criminal justice reform.

"While the position was civilian in nature, Ms. Lackard was required to undergo a rigorous background investigation and employment screening, including fingerprinting, medical clearance, a driving abstract, financial disclosures, and a criminal background check. Based on the background investigation, she met the qualifications for the civilian position. There was no information that disqualified her from employment.

"As part of the hiring process, information regarding her husband's prior criminal history was disclosed and reviewed and deemed not to be disqualifying for her civilian position.

"No employer can predict future personal conduct. Mount Vernon has faced challenges before, and we have always responded with accountability, transparency, and resilience. We remain committed to those principles as this matter proceeds through the criminal justice system, and we will continue strengthening the institutions that serve our residents."