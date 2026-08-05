Son of former Mount Vernon police official accused of attempted murder held without bail

The son of a former Mount Vernon police official is due in court Wednesday was arraigned on attempted murder charges for a shooting outside a Bronx courthouse in June.

Chase Lackard, 20, is accused of attempted murder, attempted assault, six counts of weapons possession, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

Chase's mother, Jennifer Lackard, the former deputy commissioner for wellness in the community affairs division of the Mount Vernon Police Department, stood emotionless in court as she was arraigned on the same charges Tuesday. Her defense attorney said she dedicated her life to helping vulnerable populations, but prosecutors allege she and her family coordinated a shooting attack outside a Bronx courthouse.

Chase Lackard was ordered held without bail. He's due back in court Sept. 25.

Jennifer Lackard, 49, had been serving in the Mount Vernon Police Department since 2020, focusing on police reform and outreach.

Newly unsealed court documents allege that, on June 29, she and her husband James drove their son Chase to the Grand Concourse and helped him plan a hit.

Investigators say the mother and son exchanged texts, with Chase writing "Be directly in front when I leave?"

Jennifer Lackard allegedly replied "When?" and then wrote "You can't just sit directly outside. It has to be timed right."

Prosecutors say the trio then drove around with a loaded firearm for 45 minutes before Chase allegedly fired multiple shots toward a crowd. The family fled after, prosecutors said.

Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the family's apartment in the Soundview section of the Bronx, arresting Jennifer and Chase Lackard, to the surprise of neighbors.

"Jennifer is a beautiful, beautiful neighbor. I know her for a long time, and I really care for her. I'm really shocked about what's going on right now," one neighbor said.

The Mount Vernon Police Department said Tuesday Lackard has been terminated, effective immediately.

Her bail was set at $75,000 cash, and she is due back in court in September.

According to police sources, her son has had multiple prior contacts with law enforcement.

Lackard's husband is also named in the indictment, but sources said he is not yet in custody.

