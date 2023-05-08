Search continues for James Jaronczyk, who fell overboard in Great South Bay

BABYLON, N.Y. -- A Long Island man remains missing Monday after he fell overboard in the Great South Bay.

The rescue mission for 28-year-old James Jaronczyk of Massapequa is growing. He was last seen off the Suffolk County shore near Babylon on Sunday afternoon.

It has been an agonizing wait for emotional relatives, neighbors and friends camped out at the Village of Babylon dock. They've been hoping and praying.

"It's a whole boating family, too. They got people on jet skis, boats, everything. I'm driving around, just going to look at the parks, looking at shore," said Thomas Longhway, Jaronczyk's uncle.

Jaronczyk is admired as a skilled an enthusiastic fisherman and racing boat pilot.

The Coast Guard and police marine and aviation bureau embarked on a rescue mission, joining family and colleagues searching the cove and marinas for the young man who brought them so much joy.

"It's terrible. He's such a good kid. Hopefully he's all right. We're hoping that he swam to shore, and maybe he got tired and just fell asleep," said Longhway.

Jaronczyk left Tres Palms waterside restaurant Sunday afternoon in his 22-foot Progression speedboat. A witness told investigators she looked up and saw Jaronczyk hit a rogue wave. When the boat steadied, he was gone.

Jaronczyk's parents, who live in Massapequa, were in South Carolina when their son disappeared. They returned to New York with heavy, but hopeful, hearts.

Loved ones are posting positive messages: Never give up. They believe he will be found alive on a boulder, buoy or small island.

Police say exhaustion and unconsciousness can cause incapacitation in water that is just about 60 degrees.