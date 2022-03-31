Crews battle 5-alarm fire at Queens business

Fire burns for hours at plumbing and electrical business in Queens

NEW YORK -- Crews battled a fire in Queens for hours Wednesday night.

It started at a plumbing and electrical supplies store on 101st Street near Sanders Place in Jamaica.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 4-alarm fire at 138-18 101 Avenue in Queens. pic.twitter.com/4NvhFJuUWO — FDNY (@FDNY) March 31, 2022

Intense flames could be seen shooting out of the building. The FDNY was called to the scene around 7 p.m. and arrived in three minutes to heavy fire and parts of the interior collapsed. They moved to an exterior operation.

The acting chief of department said the main concern was containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to buildings and homes around it.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to neighbors, including a man who lives in a home behind the building with his frightened family.

"I put my clothes, I put my babies' clothes and I get the passport just in case I gotta run. My babies cried because they're scared," Jamaica resident Jose Rodriguez said.

FDNY members continue to operate at a 5-alarm fire at 138-18 101 Avenue in Queens. There are currently no civilian injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/qMo4YnFj99 — FDNY (@FDNY) March 31, 2022

"I saw when the flames were shooting out. Lots of smoke and a lot of firefighters coming to the scene," Jamaica resident Darren Rowe said.

Fire officials said water pressure issues were a big challenge for them and the Department of Environmental Protection was called to help.

Officials say it will take a while for them to get the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.