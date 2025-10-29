Nassau County jumping into action to get aid to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

As powerful images show the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, people on Long Island are jumping into action to get aid flowing.

It was the most powerful hurricane to lash the Caribbean island in recorded history, ripping off roofs, leveling buildings and bringing historic bouts of flooding.

Supply, fundraising drive in Elmont

In Nassau County, District 3 Legislator Carrié Solages has launched an emergency supply and fundraising drive to help those in need.

"We have to be there for Jamaica because Jamaicans have been there for us," he said.

His district includes a large population of Caribbean Americans.

"You have the opportunity to help those in your neighborhood, in your community, and beyond," he said.

"As of now, we recognize that there is significant damages. There are obvious things that are required," said Irwine Clare, CEO of the nonprofit Team Jamaica.

The supplies and donations are being collected at Nolan's Caribbean Cuisine in Elmont. The owner, Nolan Baker-Alexander, has roots in Jamaica and said using his restaurant as a central hub is the least he can do.

"Not everybody can have the resources to donate, but if you have something -- it can be anything, anything small -- it would be very appreciated for the country," Baker-Alexander said.

New Yorkers trying to help loved ones in Jamaica

Many in Elmont, including Natalee Campbell, are in the throes of trying to assist family in Jamaica.

"For about 18 hours, I was unable to get in contact with anyone, whether family or friends back home," Campbell said.

Her younger brother, who's an EMT, is still unaccounted for. It's now been a full day of silence.

"No one has been able to get in contact. So, we are currently still concerned and worried about the whereabouts of everyone," Campbell said.

As the island of Jamaica works to regain its strength, a little help goes a long way.

"God helps those who help themselves. Let's help Jamaica," Solages said.

Officials urge caution when making donations

As calls for help increase in the wake of the hurricane, New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging New Yorkers to be careful about where they send their donations.

She warns sham charities and fraudulent organizations may try to take advantage of those trying to help.

The AG's office issued the following advice: