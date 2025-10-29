NYC nonprofits collecting donations for Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica

Jamaicans will be in dire need of everyday essentials in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, and New Yorkers have answered a call to assist.

Several local organizations are gathering donations.

JAHJAH Foundation gathers donations in the Bronx

Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans At Home, also known as the JAHJAH Foundation, partnered with the owner of the Original Dumpling Shop in the Bronx to create a drop-off location for donations. The owner says donors don't need to call ahead; just stop by during operating hours.

The first donation, including feminine products and first-aid kits, arrived just an hour after they put a call out for help.

Trevor Dixon, an emergency medical physican and founder of the nonprofit, said last summer, Hurricane Beryl tore through part of Jamaica, and now, Hurricane Melissa is wreaking havoc on the island.

"Our intention is to send containers containing primarily zinc and lumber in one container, and the other container will contain food and supplies to keep people their basic needs," Dixon said.

He says his foundation is hoping to raise $1 million, and they're collecting essentials like water, nonperishable items and hygiene supplies.

JAHJAH Foundation senior board member Karen Shields is on the island and sheltered in place as the hurricane hit.

"It was terrible. It was the most horrific experience I have ever encountered in my life," she said over the phone. "A lot of places in Jamaica don't have concrete homes, and I just fear that all those homes are no longer there."

Fundraising efforts by NYC nonprofits

Wendy Hart, the president of the New York nonprofit The American Friends of Jamaica, said in 48 hours, they raised $1 million in match funds and they're hoping to raise another $1 million.

"That will go to immediate relief efforts and rebuilding efforts on the ground, getting people back safely into their homes," she said.

J. Lexy Brooks, CEO of the Jamaica Independence Foundation, said they're partnering with other nonprofits to raise upwards of $500,000.

"We're hoping to target ... single mothers with children who are displaced," she said.

She said prayers are more vital than ever as Jamaicans weather this catastrophic storm.