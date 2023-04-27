Watch CBS News
Possible strike looming for 2 Queens hospitals

NEW YORK -- A possible strike is looming for two hospitals in Queens.

This comes after doctors at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals voted to authorize a strike.

There are almost 300 physicians unionized with the Committee of Interns and Residents, or CIR.

The demands include living wage, adequate benefits and patient care.

Their employer, Medisys, says negotiations are ongoing and they have not received a strike notice.

April 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

