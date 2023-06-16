Watch CBS News
Jamaica Hospital breaks ground on new emergency department, first major expansion in over 30 years

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Jamaica Hospital broke ground Friday on a new emergency department, the first major ER expansion in more than 30 years. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul said investments in hospitals like the one in Queens have been reduced for decades. 

"That time is over my friends. With this new beginning, we say that this community matters, this hospital matters, and we're going to continue working together with this $150 million investment in the future of the health of this community. And as a result more lives will be saved," said Hochul. 

New York awarded the money to Jamaica Hospital to turn the emergency department into a state-of-the-art facility that's twice the current size. 

It's expected to open in 2027. 

Jamaica Hospital has New York City's busiest trauma center. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 12:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

