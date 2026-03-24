Brunson scores 32 points as Knicks beat Pelicans for their seventh straight victory
Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and the New York Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.
Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each added 21 points for the Knicks (48-25), who pulled within percentage points of the Boston Celtics (47-24) for second place in the Eastern Conference. Towns also grabbed 14 rebounds.
But it was Brunson who made the difference for the Knicks in a game that was close throughout the second half. He scored 10 straight points for New York midway through the fourth quarter, including back-to-back baskets after the Pelicans had cut it to 109-107 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.
Zion Williamson scored 22 points and Jeremiah Fears had 21 for the Pelicans, who have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak.
The Knicks made 15 of 21 shots (71.4%) in the first quarter, including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range, and closed with a 15-0 run to take a 42-28 lead. New Orleans then opened the second with an 18-2 surge to go ahead 48-46 as the Knicks took more than five minutes to make their first basket. New York recovered to go back ahead 66-60 at halftime.
The Knicks have feasted on a soft part of their schedule, beating Indiana twice, Utah, Brooklyn and Washington during the winning streak, which came entirely against teams with losing records. They will get tested on a four-game road trip that begins Thursday at Charlotte and features stops at NBA champion Oklahoma City and Houston.
Up next
Pelicans: Visit Detroit on Thursday.
Knicks: Visit Charlotte on Thursday.