Knicks beat Jazz 134-117 to end 2-game losing streak

Jalen Brunson scored 28 points, Jordan Clarkson had 27 and the New York Knicks rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 134-117 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Brunson also had eight assists and three steals in a game the Knicks trailed 49-31 early in the second quarter. OG Anunoby added 22 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. New York made 17 3-pointers and shot 52% from the field.

Brice Sensabaugh led Utah with 29 points. Ace Bailey added 21, and Keyonte George had 14 points and five assists before leaving midway through the third quarter with a right hamstring injury.

Utah made 11 of its first 13 3-pointers to take the early lead. Brice Sensabaugh, Ace Bailey, and Kevin Love teamed for seven 3s in the first 14 minutes. The Jazz finished 18 of 36 from 3-point range.

The Knicks cut it to single digits before halftime, then took the lead with a 20-4 run spanning the third and fourth quarters. Clarkson punctuated the run with back-to-back baskets to put the Knicks up 101-94 less than a minute into the fourth.

Clarkson scored or assisted on four baskets and added two free throws to fuel the go-ahead run. Brunson gave New York the lead for good on a 3-point play with 1.6 seconds left in the third, and the Knicks pushed the advantage to 22.

Up next

Knicks: At Indiana on Friday night.

Jazz: At Portland on Friday night.