Jalen Brunson's jersey from Game 1 of NBA Finals sells for over $1 million
The jersey Jalen Brunson wore during Game 1 of the NBA Finals just sold for more than $1 million.
The New York Knicks' star player's jersey sold for $1,024,000 at a Sotheby's auction Wednesday.
Brunson scored 30 points during that game and helped lead the team to the championship over the San Antonio Spurs. He was named the NBA Finals MVP after the Knicks won the title for the first time in 53 years.
While $1 million is a high price to pay, it doesn't come close to the record. That belongs to Michael Jordan, whose Game 1 Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million.
Fifteen Knicks jerseys were auctioned off, totaling more than $1.8 million.
Here were the other jerseys sold:
- OG Anynoby for $256,000
- Karl-Anthony Towns for $256,000
- Mikal Bridges for $70,400
- Josh Hart for $243,200
- Mitchell Robinson for $32,000
- Jose Alvarado for $28,160
- Landry Shamet for $32,000
- Jordan Clarkson for $15,360
- Miles McBride for $28,160
- Tyler Kolek for $8,960
- Mohamed Diawara for $10,240
- Ariel Hukporti for $5,376
- Jeremy Sochan for $6,400
- Pacome Dadiet for $5,760
The Knicks' epic playoffs and finals run took over New York City as thousands packed watch parties across the area, with dozens of celebrities showing out to home and away games.
The championship ticker-tape parade had an estimated two million fans, just trying to get a glimpse of the team and trophy.