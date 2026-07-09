Jalen Brunson's jersey from Game 1 of NBA Finals sells for over $1 million

The jersey Jalen Brunson wore during Game 1 of the NBA Finals just sold for more than $1 million.

The New York Knicks' star player's jersey sold for $1,024,000 at a Sotheby's auction Wednesday.

Brunson scored 30 points during that game and helped lead the team to the championship over the San Antonio Spurs. He was named the NBA Finals MVP after the Knicks won the title for the first time in 53 years.

While $1 million is a high price to pay, it doesn't come close to the record. That belongs to Michael Jordan, whose Game 1 Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million.

Fifteen Knicks jerseys were auctioned off, totaling more than $1.8 million.

Here were the other jerseys sold:

OG Anynoby for $256,000

Karl-Anthony Towns for $256,000

Mikal Bridges for $70,400

Josh Hart for $243,200

Mitchell Robinson for $32,000

Jose Alvarado for $28,160

Landry Shamet for $32,000

Jordan Clarkson for $15,360

Miles McBride for $28,160

Tyler Kolek for $8,960

Mohamed Diawara for $10,240

Ariel Hukporti for $5,376

Jeremy Sochan for $6,400

Pacome Dadiet for $5,760

The Knicks' epic playoffs and finals run took over New York City as thousands packed watch parties across the area, with dozens of celebrities showing out to home and away games.

The championship ticker-tape parade had an estimated two million fans, just trying to get a glimpse of the team and trophy.