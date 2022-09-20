Funeral held for Jake Arcara, Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job
SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.
Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.
Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.
Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.
Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.