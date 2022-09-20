Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral held for Jake Arcara, Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker
Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker 00:25

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.

Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.

Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.

Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.

Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.