Funeral held for Jake Arcara, Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.

Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.

Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.

Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.

Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.