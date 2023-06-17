Watch CBS News
Police release new photos of suspect in attempted rape, robbery on subway in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police have released new photos of a man accused of trying to rape a woman on the subway in Manhattan earlier this month.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. on June 9 on a southbound J train at the Chambers Street station.

Police said the man approached a 29-year-old woman on the train with his genitals exposed and attempted to force her to perform oral sex. He then allegedly punched the woman, pinned her to the ground and tried to take off her clothes.

Police said the woman was able to get off the train, but the suspect stole her cellphone, money and keys.

Surveillance photo of a man accused in an attempted rape and robbery on a J train
The suspect stayed on the train, which continued southbound, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

