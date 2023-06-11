Watch CBS News
Man tried to rape woman and robbed her on J train in Lower Manhattan, NYPD says

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A woman is recovering from a disturbing subway attack in Lower Manhattan

A man robbed her after he tried to rape her on a J train near the Chambers Street station, according to police. 

It happened at around 9 p.m. on June 9, but the suspect was still on the loose Sunday. 

Police said the man approached the woman, 29, with his genitals exposed and attempted to force oral sex on her. He punched the woman, pinned her to the ground and tried to take off her clothes, investigators said. 

The woman was able to escape and get off the train, but not before the man stole her cellphone, money and keys, according to police. 

First responders took the woman to the hospital.

Detectives said the suspect, who remained on the southbound J train, is 30-40 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

First published on June 11, 2023 / 9:10 AM

