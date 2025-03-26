Parents of American-Israeli soldier who died in Oct. 7 attack beg Trump administration to bring his body home

Parents of American who died in Oct. 7 attack want to bring his body home

As ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas have grinded to a halt, the parents of an American citizen whose body is still being held in Gaza are begging the Trump administration to bring him home.

Itay Chen, 19, was kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel and thought to be alive. Israeli Defense Forces later confirmed Chen was murdered that day and his body was taken into Gaza, where it still remains.

"We're back to square one"

January's U.S.-brokered ceasefire brought parents Hagit and Ruby Chen hope. Twenty-five more hostages were released as part of that deal, which also included plans to release all remaining hostages.

But the Chens' hope faded when Israel resumed bombing Hamas targets in Gaza on March 19.

"We indeed were devastated," father Ruby Chen said. "We're back to square one. Again, negotiations not of the last hostage, but OK, let's talk about the next five hostages."

The Chens say the families of the five remaining American hostages feel like nothing more than collateral damage – their loved ones being held hostage while world leaders try to solve the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

They are begging the Trump administration to prioritize the five American citizens.

"There is no option to give up"

"How is it that it's an asset, and it's not a liability, that terrorists are holding U.S. citizens any place in the world?" Ruby Chen said. "We need to keep them focused. Eye on the ball. You have five U.S. citizens out of the 59 hostages. You need to find a way."

"There is no option to give up. It's our son," mother Hagit Chen said.

Hagit Chen describes one of the last conversations she had with her son.

"He told me that he wanted to get married, so I told him, 'Itay, you are so young. You are only 19. Already getting married?' And he said, 'Yes, I found the one,'" Hagit Chen said.

The Chens are meeting with leaders at the United Nations on Wednesday evening. They want to see military options explored as well as new sanctions to increase pressure on Hamas to release the five remaining Americans.