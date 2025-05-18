Israel Day Parade 2025 in NYC honors hostages released and still held by Hamas

The 2025 Israel Day Parade in New York City commemorated the country's 77th year of independence, but it also focused on the effort to bring the remaining hostages home from Gaza.

Sunday's parade in Manhattan was held six days after Hamas released Edan Alexander, a New Jersey native who was believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held by the U.S. and Israeli-designated terrorist group.

NYPD created a "frozen zone" around the parade route on Fifth Avenue, where security was tight amid an uptick in antisemitic threats and rhetoric. A small counter protest called "No Parade for Genocide" took place an avenue away on Madison.

Freed hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel celebrated as honorary guests

Honorary guests this year were Keith Siegel, a 66-year-old American-Israeli released by Hamas in February after 484 days in captivity, and his wife, Aviva, who was held hostage for 51 days.

Siegel, 66, is from North Carolina, but has family in New York City. The couple said speaking out is part of their efforts to bring the remaining 58 hostages home.

"I think it's amazing and it's so joyous to have Edan back home. I think it proves that we can get the hostages out," Keith Siegel said. "I witnesses sexual abuse, I witnessed violence and humiliation and starvation, dehydration."

"Being in captivity underneath the ground and touching death is one of the worst things that anybody should go through," Aviva Siegel said.

Push to bring remaining hostages home

Keith Siegel said he was held with four other hostages who were still alive, including Omri Miran, whose wife, Lishay, was at the parade with their two daughters.

"Roni, almost four years old, and Alma, she is two years old. They didn't see their father," she said. "Every morning, Roni asks me two questions. Why is Daddy still in Gaza and when is Daddy, Omri, coming back?"

"I just wait to the moment that Roni and Alma run for him. Say 'Daddy!' And just hug him. This is what I want," Miran added.

Officials also spoke about the importance of bringing home four Americans, believed by Israel to be dead, with ties to the New York City area.

Parade crowd proclaims support for Israel

During the parade, enthusiastic crowds accompanied colorful displays, and Holocaust survivors and politicians proclaimed their support for Israel.

"1965, this parade started, and we're going to continue to move toward that hope we all look for," Mayor Eric Adams said.

"The values that Israel holds are the same values this country holds," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

"To see all these people coming together, Jewish and non-Jewish coming here to stand together united, it means the world to me," Montana Tucker, a social media influencer, said.

The theme of this year's parade was Hatiikvah, which in Hebrew means "the hope."