Schaefer matches record for goals by rookie defenseman as Islanders top Leafs 5-3

Matthew Schaefer tied the NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman, and the Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Thursday night in Peter DeBoer's first game as New York's coach.

Cal Ritchie had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 13 saves as the Islanders snapped a four-game skid. Brayden Schenn, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Emil Heineman also scored, and Tony DeAngelo added two assists.

DeBoer was hired Sunday after the Islanders fired Patrick Roy amid a late-season slide that saw the team lose seven of 10 games. New York remains in contention for a wild-card playoff spot, trailing Ottawa by three points with three games left.

Steven Lorentz, Easton Cowan and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto. Artur Akhtyamov made 39 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost their fifth straight.

Schaefer's goal midway through the second period was his 23rd of the season to match Hall of Famer Brian Leetch's record for a rookie defender, set in 1988-89 for the New York Rangers. His shot through Akhtyamov's legs put the Islanders ahead 3-2.

Heineman scored late in the second for a two-goal advantage, and Ritchie added a power-play goal midway through the third period to put the game out of reach.

New York scored twice in the first five minutes to open the DeBoer era.

Schenn opened the scoring at 2:08 of the first period, finishing a feed from Ritchie on a delayed penalty. Pageau added a goal later in the period, depositing his own rebound to extend the Islanders' lead to 2-0.

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Maple Leafs: Host Florida on Saturday.

Islanders: Host Ottawa on Saturday.