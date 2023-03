Shots fired at police officers responding to robbery in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a suspect who shot at officers in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the Inwood section.

The officers were responding to a robbery in an apartment building that involved a group of five people.

One of them allegedly started shooting at police.

No officers were hurt.