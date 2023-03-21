Investigators release identity in Staten Island cold case thanks to forensic genealogy

NEW YORK -- Investigators are breathing new life into a cold case that happened more than 31 years ago on Staten Island.

Tuesday, detectives investigating the brutal murder of a woman in 1991 released her identity. They said she is Christine Belusko of Morris County, New Jersey.

She was brutally beaten, strangled and burned in a wooded area on Seaview Avenue. Investigators had been unable to uncover her identity all these years until now by using forensic genealogy. Now, they want to track down her daughter, Christa Nicole, who was 2 years old at the time of Belusko's death.

"This is now the time we ask the public for its help. We have pretty much run down all the leads we can in trying to locate individuals who would know Christa Nicole and any other leads who would help us in solving the underlying crime," said Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon.

The daughter would be in her 30s now. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.