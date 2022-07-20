Investigation continues in killing of "Law & Order" crew worker

NEW YORK -- Police are continuing to look into the killing of a "Law & Order" worker. He was shot to death after putting up "No Parking" fliers and cones around the set on North Henry Street in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

Johnny Pizzaro, 31, was sitting in his car guarding NBC production trucks when someone walked up, opened the door, and shot him in the face and neck.

Police still don't have a clear motive.

Investigators found a small amount of marijuana in the car, but they do not think robbery is a likely motive, sources told CBS2.

The area is tough to find parking in, and police have not ruled out "parking rage." The victim had arrived on the scene just 20 minutes before he was shot.

Police said the gunman was wearing all black and took off on foot after the shooting.

One person who works nearby said tensions are high between residents and film crews, who frequently tell people they can't park on their own block.

"When the studios take up the whole block, you know, people are going to snap," said Alexander Gurevich.

Pizzaro lived in Queens with his wife and children.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.