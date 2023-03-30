Watch CBS News
Intrepid Museum planning celebration for aircraft carrier's 80th anniversary in August

NEW YORK -- Aug. 16 will mark the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Intrepid.

To commemorate this milestone, the Intrepid Museum is now looking for former crew members to be reunited in a special celebration on board the aircraft carrier.

The museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families. These donations will help the museum continue its mission of honoring the Intrepid's stories of service.

For more information, visit intrepidmuseum.org/80. Former crew members and their family members can also email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.

