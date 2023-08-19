Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs Save the Hudson Bill, stopping plan to dump Indian Point's radioactive wastewater into river

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A plan to discharge wastewater from Indian Point into the Hudson River is now on hold after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to safeguard the river.

The Save the Hudson Bill restricts discharges of any radiological substance in the Hudson.

The former nuclear power plant is being dismantled, and there's 1 million gallons of wastewater on the site that contains traces of radioactive material.

Holtec, the company that's working to dismantle Indian Point, says it is disappointed that the governor signed the bill.

